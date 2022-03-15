Tata Altroz Automatic to be launched in India on 21 March

- Bookings underway for Rs 21,000

- Will be available in three trims

Tata Motors has announced that the automatic version of the Altroz hatchback will be launched in India next week on 21 March, 2022. The bookings for the Altroz automatic commenced earlier this month for Rs 21,000 on 2 March and the deliveries are slated to commence soon after the launch.

The Altroz will debut the dual-clutch automatic transmission and will be paired with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine. The turbo-petrol and diesel mills will continue to be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox only. The Altroz Automatic will be offered in XT, XZ, and XZ+ trims along with the Dark edition range. The Altroz line-up will also witness a new Opera Blue exterior shade, details of which can be known here.

As for the features, the automatic variants will get the same set of features as the manual versions. This includes projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, Harman stereo system, a push start/stop button, a reverse parking camera, and more.

Presently, the 1.2-litre petrol powertrain in its manual guise produces 85bhp and 113Nm torque. Other engine options with the Altroz include a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. The former is tuned to produce 108bhp and 140Nm torque while the latter puts out 89bhp and 200Nm torque. We have driven the Tata Altroz and you can read our first-drive review here.