Tata Motors rolls out 3,00,000th lakh Nexon; launches four new variants

- Available in a new Royale Blue exterior shade

- Gets three new features

Tata Motors has announced that the Nexon has attained a new production milestone with 3,00,000th lakh unit being rolled out from the Ranjangaon plant. To commemorate this occasion, the carmaker has introduced four new variants of the compact SUV – XZ+ (P), XZA+ (P), XZ+ (HS), and XZA+ (HS), with prices starting at Rs 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom). These are available in both petrol as well as diesel engine options.

As a part of the update, the XZ+ (P) and XZA+ (P) are priced from Rs 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and are equipped with features such as Benecke Kaliko upholstery, front ventilated seats, an air purifier, and auto-dimming IRVM. Meanwhile, the relatively cheaper ‘HS’ variants are offered with a starting price of Rs 10.87 lakh (ex-showroom) and get only an air purifier. These features have also been added as standard on the Dark edition range of models.

Additionally, the new variants come painted in a new Royale Blue exterior shade and the bookings for the same have commenced from today across all Tata authorised dealerships. With this, the Nexon is now available in standard, Kaziranga, and Dark editions and you can know more about it here.

The following are the ex-showroom prices of the new variants of the Tata Nexon:

Tata Nexon XZ+ (P): Rs 11.59 lakh

Tata Nexon XZA+ (P): Rs 12.24 lakh

Tata Nexon XZ+ (HS): Rs 10.87 lakh

Tata Nexon XZA+ (HS): Rs 11.52 lakh