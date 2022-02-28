Tata Altroz automatic version teased; to be launched soon

- First automatic transmission for Altroz hatchback

- Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

Tata Motors has, for the first time, teased the automatic version of the Altroz hatchback. Expected to be launched soon, the Altroz will finally benefit from an automatic gearbox. Having said that, it is still unclear as to which variants of the hatchback will get the new transmission.

Recently, the Tata Altroz was spotted with a new dark blue shade that could be launched in the coming weeks. To know more about the Altroz, click here. The Altroz is broadly available in XE, XE+, XM+, XT, XZ, XZ(O), and XZ+ trims in both petrol and diesel versions.

A few weeks back, the Tata Altroz Dark edition range was expanded with XT and XZ+ trims for the diesel engine. The Altroz Dark is now available at a starting price of Rs 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

Currently, the Tata Altroz is available with three engines – 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. All the powertrains are mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.