Tata Altroz to be offered in new exterior colour soon

- Presently available in six colours

- Also offered in Dark edition

Tata Motors recently rejigged the colour scheme of the Safari Adventure Persona edition. Now, a new image surfaced on the web suggests that the Altroz hatchback is likely to be available in a new blue shade.

In the spy picture, the Altroz can be seen painted in a dark blue shade that could likely be called Opal Blue. The colour has not yet been updated on the official website. Currently, the Altroz is available in six exterior colours – High-Street Gold, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Cosmo Dark, Harbour Blue, and Avenue White. While the Cosmo Dark is exclusive to the Dark Edition versions, the High-street Gold and Harbour Blue can be had from the XM+ variant onwards.

A few weeks back, Tata Motors launched the Dark XT and XZ+ variants with diesel powertrain at a starting price of Rs 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The highlights of the Dark edition are the ‘#Dark’ badge on the front fenders, granite black interior theme, dark chrome front grille, and 16-inch alloy wheels with gloss black finish.

The Tata Altroz is available in a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. All the engines are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The Altroz rivals the likes of the Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz, and the upcoming new Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

