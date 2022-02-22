2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk unofficial reservations open in India

Ahead of the India launch, Jeep dealers across the country have opened their order books for the off-road-friendly version of the Compass - the Trailhawk. The dealerships are accepting reservations for the upcoming SUV for Rs 50,000. That said, the launch of the new Trailhawk version is expected to take place sometime in the first week of March 2022.

The Compass Trailhawk is the same as the standard Compass in terms of design but with enhanced off-roading capabilities. Not to forget, it’ll carry forward all the bells and whistles available in the top-of-the-line Model S variant of the Compass that includes LED projector headlights, a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree surround-view camera.

The India-bound Trailhawk is likely to come equipped with redesigned bumpers, tweaked suspension, new alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres, increased ride height and an off-road driving mode - Rock. In addition, Jeep is also expected to offer a choice of dual-tone paint options.

On the inside, it’s most likely to bear the same interior design as the standard Compass with an all-black theme. Moreover, Jeep will also continue to offer the ten-inch digital driver display, 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, powered front seats with cooling function, a wireless charger and dual-zone temperature control.

The SUV will come powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. This motor makes 165bhp and 350Nm of torque.