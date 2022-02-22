CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk unofficial reservations open in India

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    1,030 Views
    2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk unofficial reservations open in India

    Ahead of the India launch, Jeep dealers across the country have opened their order books for the off-road-friendly version of the Compass - the Trailhawk. The dealerships are accepting reservations for the upcoming SUV for Rs 50,000. That said, the launch of the new Trailhawk version is expected to take place sometime in the first week of March 2022.

    The Compass Trailhawk is the same as the standard Compass in terms of design but with enhanced off-roading capabilities. Not to forget, it’ll carry forward all the bells and whistles available in the top-of-the-line Model S variant of the Compass that includes LED projector headlights, a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree surround-view camera.

    Jeep Compass Left Front Three Quarter

    The India-bound Trailhawk is likely to come equipped with redesigned bumpers, tweaked suspension, new alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres, increased ride height and an off-road driving mode - Rock. In addition, Jeep is also expected to offer a choice of dual-tone paint options.

    Jeep Compass Front Logo

    On the inside, it’s most likely to bear the same interior design as the standard Compass with an all-black theme. Moreover, Jeep will also continue to offer the ten-inch digital driver display, 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, powered front seats with cooling function, a wireless charger and dual-zone temperature control.

    The SUV will come powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. This motor makes 165bhp and 350Nm of torque.

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 17.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Altroz to be offered in new exterior colour soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Compass Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34534 Views
    137 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 17.79 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 21.16 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 22.35 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 20.67 Lakh
    Pune₹ 21.23 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 21.22 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 19.99 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 22.02 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 19.88 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.60 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34534 Views
    137 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk unofficial reservations open in India