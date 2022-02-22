CarWale
    Kia Seltos facelift goes winter testing ahead of launch

    Nikhil Puthran

    - India-bound model expected to retain existing petrol and diesel engine options

    - To get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates

    Back in December 2021, the Kia Seltos facelift was spied testing in South Korea for the first time. This time around, the vehicle has been spotted undergoing winter testing in Europe. The updated model is expected to be first unveiled in the international market, followed by its debut in the Indian market at a later date. 

    Based on what can be seen, the Seltos facelift is expected to sport a redesigned fascia featuring a new set of headlamps complemented by a set of revised LED DRL signatures. The upcoming model is expected to borrow a few design elements from the recently introduced Carens MPV. Additionally, the vehicle is expected to get a fresh set of alloy wheels and star-map LED taillights and a tweaked bumper. 

    The interior and mechanical details are not known for now. It is believed that the upcoming model will get a fresh set of features and revised upholstery to distinguish it from the regular models. Mechanically, the vehicle is expected to continue with the existing engine and transmission options. Additional details about the upcoming model will be known in the days to come. 

    Image source: Motor1  

