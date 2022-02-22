Speaking to Anand Kulkarni from Tata Motors: The CarWale Podcast

The CarWale Podcast is back after a small break and we will be having some exciting content coming up in the weeks to follow. In this week’s episode, we drove down to Tata Motors plant in Pune to talk about EVs with Anand Kulkarni, Vice President, Product Line & Operations, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tigor EV, and the man behind their development: Speaking to Anand Kulkarni from TPEML | S2: Ep 1 | The CarWale Podcast

Tata Motors transition phase and Kulkarni’s journey with the brand

Anand Kulkarni joined Tata Motors back in 1993 when it was known as Telco. Starting his stint with the company as a graduate trainee engineer, Kulkarni has seen the brand shift from Telco to Tata Motors, from the rise of the legendary 407 to models such as the Safari, Sumo, Indica, Indigo, Aria, and Nano to the latest iterations such as the Nexon and Tigor, both in their ICE as well as EV derivatives. Click on the link above to know more.

How did Tata Motors join the EV bandwagon?

Tata Motors started its journey into electrification about three to four years ago with the EESL tender that was announced by the government. The carmaker won the tender and thus began the brand’s debut in the world of EVs. How did the company move ahead with products such as the Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and the Xpres-T? What numbers are these models currently averaging in terms of sales every month? What is the reason behind the success of the Nexon EV? Find out all the details by clicking on the link above to listen to the podcast.