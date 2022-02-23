CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    All-electric Mini Cooper SE - What to expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    304 Views
    All-electric Mini Cooper SE - What to expect

    Introduction

    BMW Group India is all set to launch a new version of the Mini Cooper in a couple of days. Here's all that you can expect from the three-door all-electric version in the form of the Cooper SE.

    Exterior

    Now, the design language of the new Mini Cooper SE is quite synonymous with the styling of the standard hatchback. However, to differentiate it from its ICE sibling, the new electric vehicle sports bright yellow accents on the grille and ORVMs. Also, this car rides on 17-inch power spoke alloy wheels adding to the appeal.

    MINI Cooper SE Front View

    Interior

    On the inside, its cabin is again like the standard Mini Cooper, but with some fluorescent tweaks. Otherwise, it continues to be equipped with a centrally-mounted circular touchscreen infotainment unit paired with a Harman Kardon audio system. Then, there's a digital instrument cluster, a heads-up display, a heated steering wheel, and it also offers wireless smartphone charging. 

    MINI Cooper SE Second Row Seats

    Powertrain

    The Cooper SE uses an electric motor rated at a power output of 184bhp and 270Nm of torque. This comes powered by a 32.6kWh battery pack and Mini claims a range of 203-234km on a single charge for a WLTP cycle. The electric hatchback can do the 0-100kmph sprint in 7.3 seconds and boasts a top speed of about 150kmph, unlike many other electric cars.

    MINI Cooper SE EV Car Charging Portable Charger

    Timeline and Price

    BMW India has already announced that they will launch the Mini Cooper SE on February 24, 2022. And it will also reveal the pricing of this upcoming car then. We expect it to be priced between Rs 50-55 lakh. Stay tuned to CarWale for all details.

    MINI Cooper SE Image
    MINI Cooper SE
    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Speaking to Anand Kulkarni from Tata Motors: The CarWale Podcast

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MINI Cooper SE Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • MINI Cooper SE Left Front Three Quarter
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon

    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    8540 Views
    15 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mini-cars
    • other brands
    MINI Cooper

    MINI Cooper

    ₹ 29.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MINI-Cars

    Popular Videos

    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon

    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    8540 Views
    15 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • All-electric Mini Cooper SE - What to expect