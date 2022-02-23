All-electric Mini Cooper SE - What to expect

Introduction

BMW Group India is all set to launch a new version of the Mini Cooper in a couple of days. Here's all that you can expect from the three-door all-electric version in the form of the Cooper SE.

Exterior

Now, the design language of the new Mini Cooper SE is quite synonymous with the styling of the standard hatchback. However, to differentiate it from its ICE sibling, the new electric vehicle sports bright yellow accents on the grille and ORVMs. Also, this car rides on 17-inch power spoke alloy wheels adding to the appeal.

Interior

On the inside, its cabin is again like the standard Mini Cooper, but with some fluorescent tweaks. Otherwise, it continues to be equipped with a centrally-mounted circular touchscreen infotainment unit paired with a Harman Kardon audio system. Then, there's a digital instrument cluster, a heads-up display, a heated steering wheel, and it also offers wireless smartphone charging.

Powertrain

The Cooper SE uses an electric motor rated at a power output of 184bhp and 270Nm of torque. This comes powered by a 32.6kWh battery pack and Mini claims a range of 203-234km on a single charge for a WLTP cycle. The electric hatchback can do the 0-100kmph sprint in 7.3 seconds and boasts a top speed of about 150kmph, unlike many other electric cars.

Timeline and Price

BMW India has already announced that they will launch the Mini Cooper SE on February 24, 2022. And it will also reveal the pricing of this upcoming car then. We expect it to be priced between Rs 50-55 lakh. Stay tuned to CarWale for all details.