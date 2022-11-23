2022 Tata Tigor EV launched in India; prices start at Rs 12.49 lakh

- Gets an extended electric range of 315km

- Offered in new Magnetic Red exterior hue

Tata Motors has launched the 2022 Tata Tigor EV at a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in a new exterior shade, the Tigor EV gets new features and an extended driving range.

While the 2022 Tigor EV is powered by the same 26kWh battery pack, the claimed certified range has increased by 10km to 315km. However, the output remains unchanged at 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. The updated Tigor EV also gets additional features like leatherette upholstery, cruise control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

On the safety front, the electric sedan is now equipped with Tata’s ‘ZConnect’ connected car tech, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a tyre puncture repair kit. For existing Tigor EV XZ+ and XZ+ dual-tone owners, Tata Motors will roll out a free update from 20 December offering connected car tech and a tyre pressure monitor.

The XM variant in the Tigor EV line-up is now replaced by the XM variant. Moreover, the XZ+ Lux is the new top-spec variant which sits above the XZ+ trim.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of Tata Tigor EV.

Tata Tigor EV XE: Rs 12.49 lakh

Tata Tigor EV XT: Rs 12.99 lakh

Tata Tigor EV XZ+: Rs 13.49 lakh

Tata Tigor EV XZ+ Lux: Rs 13.75lakh