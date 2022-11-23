CarWale

    New Maruti Eeco 2022 – All you need to know

    Pawan Mudaliar

    New Maruti Eeco 2022 – All you need to know

    Market introduction:

    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the all-new Eeco 2022 in India at a starting price of Rs 5.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The van is offered in 13 variants including five-seater, seven-seater, cargo, tour and ambulance. It will be available in both Petrol and CNG versions. Furthermore, people can now opt for the van in Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Glistering Grey, Solid White, Pearl Midnight Black or the new Metallic Brisk Blue exterior colour. 

    Performance:

    The Eeco is now powered by the new 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that is equipped with a Dual Jet Dual VVT technology which delivers 10 percent more power output at 80bhp and 104.4Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the ICE counterpart produces 71bhp and 95Nm of torque in CNG mode. The petrol version is 25 percent more fuel-efficient delivering upto 20.20kmpl, while the S-CNG mode gives a 29 percent higher fuel-efficiency and delivers up to 27.05 km per kg. 

    Exterior:

    In terms of dimensions, the van measures a length of 3675mm, width of 1475mm, height of 1825mm (1930mm for ambulance), and wheelbase of 2350mm. 

    Interior:

    As for the interior, the updated Eeco gets a new digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, reclining front seats, rotary controls for the manual air conditioner, and a new steering wheel. 

    Safety and features:

    The safety and features include reverse parking sensors, an illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobiliser and child lock for the rear sliding doors. 

