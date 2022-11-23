CarWale

    India bound Kia Seltos showcased at Los Angeles Auto Show

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Expected to hit showrooms by early 2023

    - Will be available with all-wheel drive 

    The all-new Kia Seltos has made its debut at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show and is expected to hit the showrooms in the first half of 2023. The larger tiger grille, full-projection LED headlamps, and star map signature lighting across the front grille makes it more appealing now. The vertical fog lamps are now integrated with the DRLs and the car gets freshly designed alloy wheels. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the new Kia Seltos will be available with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder MPI engine producing 145bhp and 179Nm of torque routed through IVT. Also on offer will be a 1.6-litre turbo GDI four-cylinder engine churning 192bhp and paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It will be available in front-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations. 

    Dashboard

    Inside, the new Seltos comes with the first-in-segment panoramic screen display that combines the 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 10.25-inch centre display. It also gets a power liftgate, ventilated front seats, sunroof, and ADAS. 

    The car will be available in four variants – LX, S, EX, and SX trims. It also gets a X-line trim. Customers can chose from Pluton Blue, Fusion Black or Valais Green exterior paints. 

