    Tata Tigor EV to be offered in new exterior colour and more features soon

    Jay Shah

    - To get a new red exterior hue

    - Will get cruise control

    Tata Motors has teased a new colour scheme for the Tigor EV. Expected to be launched in the coming days, the Tigor EV will soon be offered in a new red exterior colour. Presently, the Tata Tigor EV is available in Daytona Grey and Teal Blue hues. 

    Tata Tigor EV Dashboard

    Additionally, the Tigor EV is also expected to get an extended feature list such as leatherette upholstery and cruise control. The Tigor EV is powered by a 26kWh battery pack which delivers 74bhp and 170Nm of peak torque with a claimed electric driving range of 306kms. Moreover, there are two drive modes to choose from – Eco and Sports. 

    Tata Tigor EV Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tigor EV is available in XE, XM, and XZ+ variants and comes equipped with projector headlamps, bumper-mounted LED DRLs, automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, a height-adjustable driver seat, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

    Tata Tigor EV Image
    Tata Tigor EV
    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Tigor EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.26 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.57 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.17 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.24 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.31 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.91 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.16 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 13.35 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.89 Lakh

