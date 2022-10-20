2,000 units of Tata Xpres-T EVs to be delivered to Evera in Delhi

- The new Tata Xpres-T EVs will be rolled out for Evera in Delhi-NCR

Tata Motors has signed an agreement with Evera, an EV-only ride-hailing platform in Delhi NCR, to deliver 2,000 units of the Xpres-T EV. These vehicles will be an addition to the already existing fleet of Tata Motors’ EVs present with the aggregator.

Coming to the model, the Tata Xpres-T EV was introduced in July 2021 exclusively for fleet customers. This electric sedan comes with two range options, 213kms and 165kms (ARAI-certified range under test conditions). It packs a battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh, and is said to charge from 0- 80 per cent in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging. Also on offer will be a regular charger that can be used with a 15A plug point. Feature highlights of the model include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, a black theme interior, automatic climate control, and electric blue accents across the interior and exterior.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra – Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML), said, “With the Xpres-T EV sedan, we have created a new benchmark in the fleet market, and it is heartening to see renowned fleet aggregators joining the green mobility wave with us. Evera has been associated with us for a long time and we are delighted to further strengthen this tie-up, by signing an agreement of delivering 2,000 EVs to them. The X-Pres-T EV offers enhanced safety, fast charging solution, and a premium interior theme along with a dynamic performance at an affordable price. We hope to continue our association with Evera and jointly work towards offering a greener and safer mobility options to our customers.”