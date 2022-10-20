CarWale
    Karnataka is the latest state to mandate wearing seatbelts in passenger vehicles

    Nikhil Puthran

    - First-time violators will be paying a fine of Rs 1,000, while repeat offenders will pay Rs 2,000

    - Wearing seat belts is mandatory for the driver and passengers

    The Karnataka Police has mandated wearing seatbelts for all occupants in the passenger vehicle segment. The first-time offenders will be paying a fine of Rs 1,000, while the fine for the second time onwards is Rs 2,000. The new order is in line with the central government order to mandate wearing seatbelts for all passengers. The rule applies to all vehicles classified as M1, which includes vehicles with not more than eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat. 

    Recently, the Mumbai Police mandated the use of seat belts for all commuters from 1 November, 2022. Motor vehicles that do not have seat belts for all passengers will have to install them before 1 November, 2022. An excerpt from the release reads, “All motor vehicle drivers and all commuters in vehicles, whoever travels on the road of Mumbai city are hereby informed that it will be mandatory for drivers and all passengers to wear seat belts while travelling from 01/11/2022.” 

