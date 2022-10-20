BYD India opens a new showroom in Gurugram

- BYD opens its fourth showroom within seven days

BYD has opened yet another dealership this week, taking its total network strength to 11 facilities across India. Known as Kristan BYD, the new showroom is located in Gurugram. The company has thrown open its doors in Ahmedabad, Indore, and Mohali in the last seven days.

Kristan BYD will provide access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles to customers in Gurugram. Spread across an area of 2,002 square feet, the dealership is equipped with a provision of charging about 100 EVs at any given point in time. The showroom also gets service equipment, service bays, a customer lounge, and a showroom display floor.

BYD currently retails the e6 MPV in the country and is all set to announce the prices of its second product, the Atto 3, in the coming months. The carmaker recently unveiled the India-spec version of the EV SUV, which is claimed to return an ARAI-certified range of 521kms.