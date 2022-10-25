Tata Nexon EV leads electric vehicle sales in India in September 2022

Electric vehicle (EV) sales are gradually picking up pace in the country. Rising environmental concerns and steep fuel prices have encouraged car buyers to seek electric vehicle options in the country. Read below to learn about the top three bestselling electric vehicles in India in September 2022.

Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon EV emerged as the bestselling electric vehicle in the country in September 2022. The company sold 2,847 units of the Nexon EV last month. The Nexon EV is available in multiple options such as Nexon EV Prime and the Nexon EV Max. Further, the electric version of the compact SUV is also available in the Dark Edition and Jet Edition options.

Tata Tigor EV

Here’s yet another popular electric product from Tata Motors, the Tigor EV. The electric version of the compact sedan secured second rank in the EV segment with 808 unit sales in September 2022. Tata Tigor EV Ziptron is powered by a 26kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP67 rated battery pack for all-weather protection. The electric motor generates 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. Under standard testing conditions, the Tigor EV has ARAI certified driving range of 306km.

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV emerged as the third bestseller in the country in September 2022. The company sold 412 units of the ZS EV last month. The MG ZS EV is powered by a 50.3kWh battery pack which produces 173bhp and 280Nm of torque. On a single charge, the vehicle has claimed a driving range of 461kms. Slow charging can be done from zero to 100 per cent in nine hours via a 7.4kW charger. On the other hand, the 50kW charger offers zero to 80 per cent charge in just 60 minutes.

