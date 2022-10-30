Weekly news round-up: Hyundai i20 facelift spotted testing, new Honda SUV unveil details, Tata Punch features rejigged

In the week gone by, we learned about upcoming new car launches and unveils in the country. Additionally, we had also revealed feature revisions in a popular sub-compact SUV. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

Tata Punch features rejigged

Tata Punch is a strong contributor to the company’s sales in India. This time around, the company has revised the feature list. The idle start/stop function that was offered as standard across all the variants is now only limited to the higher-spec Accomplished and Creative variants.

India-bound Hyundai i20 facelift begins testing on international soil

The third-gen Hyundai i20 facelift has been spotted testing in the international market. The India-bound model is expected to debut in the second half of 2023. The updated model will get significant cosmetic and feature upgrades.

Honda to showcase new SUV on 2 November

The Japanese automaker, Honda will unveil a new SUV on 2 November. The upcoming vehicle was teased on Honda Indonesia's social media platform. It is believed that the vehicle is expected to be called the ‘WR-V’. The new model is expected to be the production version of the RS Concept which was showcased in November 2021.

Kia India’s pending orders stand at over 1 lakh units

Last week we learned that the pending orders at Kia India stand at 1.16 lakh units. Three out of five products are in high demand, these include Carens (48,000 units), Sonet (37,000 units), and the Seltos (31,000 units). The company is currently running three shifts at its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh.

New Jeep Grand Cherokee to be launched in India on 11 November

The much-awaited Jeep Grand Cherokee is due for India launch on 11 November. The SUV will be the fourth model to be locally assembled in India after the Compass, Meridian, and Wrangler. The new Jeep Grand Cherokee will be powered by a 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine which comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Tata Nexon EV leads electric vehicle sales in India in September 2022

The Tata Nexon EV emerged as the bestselling EV in the country in September. The compact SUV registered 2,847 unit sales last month. The second and third position was secured by the Tata Tigor EV and the MG ZS EV with 808 unit sales and 412 unit sales, respectively.