    Top 3 bestselling hatchbacks in India in September 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Top 3 bestselling hatchbacks in India in September 2022

    The hatchback segment is a significant contributor to overall car sales in India. This segment is dominated by Maruti Suzuki. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling hatchbacks in the country in September 2022. 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto 

    Over the years, the Alto was outsold by other modern and feature-loaded options in its segment. This time around, with the launch of the new Alto K10, the hatchback has reclaimed its lost position. The Maruti Suzuki Alto registered a strong growth of 105 per cent with 24,844 unit sales in September 2022 compared to 12,143 units in the same period last year.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R secured the second rank with 20,078 unit sales last month as compared to 7,632 unit sales in September 2021, with strong growth of 163 per cent. The massive growth in sales can be attributed to the popularity of the CNG variant and the launch of an updated version earlier this year. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti’s premium hatchback, the Baleno emerged as the third bestseller in the hatchback segment. The company sold 19,369 units of the Baleno in September 2022 compared to 8,077 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 140 per cent. The Baleno has missed the second rank by just 709 units!

