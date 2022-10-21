Volkswagen Taigun accumulates 45,000 bookings in a year

- The Volkswagen Taigun was launched in September 2021

- The company has delivered 28,000 units of the model to date

Volkswagen India has announced that it has received 45,000 bookings for the Taigun mid-size SUV since its launch that took place in September last year. The carmaker has also delivered 28,000 units of the model since September 2021.

In September 2022, Volkswagen launched the Taigun Anniversary Edition to celebrate one year of the model’s debut in the country. Priced from Rs 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom), it is based on the Topline variant. Compared to the regular Taigun, the Anniversary Edition gets 11 new elements. It is available only in three colours including Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow, and a new Rising Blue paintjob.

Earlier this month, the Global NCAP results of the Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq were announced, with both models scoring a five-star rating. At the same time, the German brand is offering a discount of up to Rs 1.05 lakh on select variants of the mid-size SUV that rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia, Seltos, and MG Astor.