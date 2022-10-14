CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun score 5 star rating in Global NCAP crash test

    Nikhil Puthran

    Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun score 5 star rating in Global NCAP crash test

    - Scores full 5 stars rating for adult and child protection 

    - Tested according to the new and more demanding testing protocol by Global NCAP

    The India 2.0 cars, the Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun have earned a full five-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection by the Global NCAP. The front impact test results highlight good protection for the driver's and the passenger's head and neck, as well as their knees. The driver’s tibias showed marginal and adequate protection, while the passenger’s tibias showed good protection. Further, the footwell area and the bodyshell are rated as stable. The side impact test revealed good protection to the head, abdomen, and pelvis, while the chest protection was marginal. 

    The Global NCAP’s updated crash test protocols assess frontal and side impact protection for all tested models, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection, and side impact pole protection assessments are also required for vehicles scoring the highest star ratings. 

    The safety equipment list in both these compact SUVs includes three-point seat belts with adjustable headrests for all passengers, seat-belt reminder for the front seats, up to six airbags, roll-over protection, ISOFIX for child protection, hill hold control, electronic stability control with ABS, and electronic brake-force distribution as standard. Additionally, these vehicles also offer TPMS, an electronic differential lock system, multi-collision braking, brake disc wiping, and a rear parking sensor with a camera. Moreover, these vehicles also get impact absorbing body components and side-impact protection beams in the doors.

    Commenting on this achievement, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “The Volkswagen Group has always focused on providing the highest level of safety across its model range. Safety has always been central to our R&D process. The Made-in-India, Made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform is no exception. It has been internally tested for various impacts and is developed with a key focus on safety. This is an important milestone and a gratifying accomplishment for us, as both our India 2.0 SUV models have achieved the pinnacle of global safety standards. Since the launch of the Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun, both cars have established a strong market presence and contributed significantly to the success of the brand and the Group in India. I am confident that this recognition will help continue our brands’ growth momentum.” 

     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh
     Next 
    Made-in-India Mercedes-Benz 580 4Matic receives over 300 bookings

