Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh

- Claimed fuel efficiency of 32.73km/kg

- Costs Rs 95,000 more than the comparable petrol variants

Maruti Suzuki has added yet another model to its CNG line-up. This time it’s the S-Presso CNG that has been launched at a starting price of Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants, LXi and VXi, the S-Presso CNG demands a premium of Rs 95,000 over the equivalent petrol variants.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG is the 10th model in the carmaker’s line-up to be offered with a CNG powertrain. It utilises the same 1.0-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine which is tuned to produce 56bhp and 82.1Nm of peak torque. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki also claims a fuel efficiency of 32.73kmkg for the S-Presso CNG.

Besides the new CNG fuel option, due to the added weight of the CNG tank, the automaker also claims to have tuned the suspension setup to enhance the ride quality and comfort of the hatchback.

Introducing the new S-Presso S-CNG, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The SUV inspired design of the S-Presso has ensured that it has found many takers for its prominent road presence. The S-CNG version will build on the success of the popular S-Presso, of which we have sold over 2.26 lakh units. The S-Presso S-CNG is sure to delight customers with its amazing fuel-efficiency and strong performance. We now have 10 S-CNG models in our portfolio which are designed to reduce ownership cost and strengthen our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment.”

The following at the ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG:

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi CNG: Rs 5.90 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi CNG: Rs 6.10 lakh