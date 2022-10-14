CarWale
    All Hyundai India cars to get OTA software updates by 2025

    Desirazu Venkat

    Hyundai has announced that from 2023, all newly launched vehicles will be equipped to receive Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates. This applies to their EVs and select ICE vehicles. 

    In an official statement, Hyundai has said that owners will be able to remotely upgrade the performance and functionality of their vehicles anywhere at any time, without any need to take them to a service centre. And as the vehicle can constantly be updated, its residual value will also be enhanced. The group initially introduced this service in 2021, and from 2023 will expand it across vehicle models in global market regions able to receive Connected Car Services (CCS). By 2025 all Hyundai Motor Group vehicles will be equipped to receive OTA software updates.

    Hyundai Infotainment System

    In some markets, the group will also offer FoD (Feature on Demand) services next year. This will give customers the ability to select and purchase functions and features that meet their needs and tastes, and the freedom to create vehicles that best match their lifestyles. The entire Hyundai range on sale in India today is already connected car-ready thanks to their Blue Link technology and this makes India one of the first few markets to jump on this bandwagon.   

