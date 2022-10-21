Five-door Force Gurkha arrives at dealerships; interiors spied

- The five-door Force Gurkha will rival the upcoming five-door Thar and Jimny

- The model gets captain seats for the third row

Ahead of its launch and price announcement that could take place in the coming weeks, the new five-door Force Gurkha has begun arriving at local dealerships in the country. A spy video shared on the web reveals the exterior and interior of the model.

On the outside, the 2022 five-door Force Gurkha retains most of its design elements from its three-door sibling, such as the circular headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, single-slat grille with Gurkha lettering, front fender-mounted turn indicators, a snorkel, fog lights, black ORVMs, and vertically-stacked tail lights. Also on offer are new alloy wheels, a rear-door-mounted spare wheel and ladder, a roof rack, and a rear bumper with a step and a tow hook.

Inside, the new five-door Force Gurkha comes equipped with circular AC vents, a touchscreen infotainment system, an analogue instrument console, a three-spoke steering wheel, leatherette upholstery with white stitching, power windows for the first and second row, bench seat for the second row and captain seats for the third row.

Under the hood, the upcoming five-door Force Gurkha is expected to be powered by the same 2.6-litre diesel engine, although the state of tune remains unknown. In the three-door model, this motor produces 90bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to be limited to a five-speed manual unit.

