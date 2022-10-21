Top 3 bestselling mid-size SUVs in India in September 2022

Over the last few years, we have witnessed a strong demand for mid-size SUVs in India. Interestingly, this segment is also one of the strong contributors to the overall car sales in the country. The top three bestselling mid-size SUVs in September 2022 are as follows.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta leads sales in this segment with 12,866 unit sales in September 2022. In the same period in 2021, Hyundai sold 8,193 units of the Creta SUV, thereby registering a strong growth of 57 per cent. The healthy growth in sales is attributed to positive consumer sentiments around the festive season and the recent feature updates to the SUV.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos claimed the second rank in its segment with 11,000 unit sales in September 2022. The SUV registered a growth of 15 per cent last month compared to 9,583 unit sales in the same period last year. Recently, Kia India updated the Seltos lineup with new standard safety features like six airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels, which has once again regenerated interest among new car buyers.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio has secured the third rank with 9,536 unit sales in September 2022 compared to 2,588 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a massive growth of 268 per cent. The significant growth in numbers is attributed to the recently launched Scorpio-N and the Scorpio Classic models.