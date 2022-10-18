CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Volkswagen Taigun available with discounts of up to Rs 1.05 lakh in October 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,530 Views
    Volkswagen Taigun available with discounts of up to Rs 1.05 lakh in October 2022

    For the first time since its launch, the Volkswagen Taigun is being offered with heavy discounts. Available at select dealerships, the prices of the mid-size SUV were recently increased by up to Rs 26,000.

    Coming to the discounts, the 1.5-litre GT MT variant of the Volkswagen Taigun is available with a cash discount of Rs 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000, and a complimentary four-year service package worth Rs 25,000.

    The 1.5-litre GT AT variant of the Volkswagen Taigun can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000, and a complimentary service package worth Rs 25,000. The 1.0-litre TSI variants of the model are offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000, and a complimentary service package worth Rs 25,000.

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Nissan Juke crossover showcased in India
     Next 
    Jeep Avenger EV specifications revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Taigun Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1790 Views
    25 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Taigun Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.69 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.44 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.47 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.69 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 14.52 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.10 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.97 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 13.43 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.74 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1790 Views
    25 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Taigun available with discounts of up to Rs 1.05 lakh in October 2022