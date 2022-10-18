Volkswagen Taigun available with discounts of up to Rs 1.05 lakh in October 2022

For the first time since its launch, the Volkswagen Taigun is being offered with heavy discounts. Available at select dealerships, the prices of the mid-size SUV were recently increased by up to Rs 26,000.

Coming to the discounts, the 1.5-litre GT MT variant of the Volkswagen Taigun is available with a cash discount of Rs 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000, and a complimentary four-year service package worth Rs 25,000.

The 1.5-litre GT AT variant of the Volkswagen Taigun can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000, and a complimentary service package worth Rs 25,000. The 1.0-litre TSI variants of the model are offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000, and a complimentary service package worth Rs 25,000.