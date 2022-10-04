Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan prices hiked by up to Rs 71,000

- Volkswagen announced a price hike last month

- It came into effect on 1 October 2022

Last month, Volkswagen announced that it would hike prices by up to two per cent across the entire product portfolio with effect from 1 October 2022. Now, we have got our hands on the updated price list of all Volkswagen models.

The Volkswagen Tiguan, which is available in a single variant, has received the most significant price hike of Rs 71,000. The SUV is now priced at Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices of the Virtus sedan have increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000, and the prices now range from Rs 11.32 lakh to Rs 18.42 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Volkswagen Taigun too has become dearer by up to Rs 26,000. The mid-size SUV, which rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, now retails from Rs 11.56 lakh to Rs 18.71 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

