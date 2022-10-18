CarWale
    Nissan Juke crossover showcased in India

    Jay Shah

    - Powered by a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain

    - Measures 4.2metres in length 

    Nissan has showcased three of its international SUVs in India. While the Nissan Qashqai and Nissan X-Trail are scheduled to be launched next year, there’s a third model, the Nissan Juke that was also showcased alongside its siblings. 

    The Nissan Juke has an appealing crossover styling that wears the signature V-Motion front grille and split headlamp setup at the front. The LED DRLs run across the width of the bonnet while the circular headlamps are placed on the bumper. While it may look compact, the Juke measures over 4.2 metres in length and has generous plastic cladding around the wheel arches. At the rear, the raked windscreen, roof-mounted spoiler, and wraparound tail lamps do give it a funky look. 

    As for the powertrain, internationally, the Juke is powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine with hybrid technology. The engine and electric motor work in tandem to produce 141bhp and the SUV also gets regenerative braking where the electric motor acts as a generator to capture kinetic energy and store it as electricity. Moreover, the Juke can also run in EV mode at speeds up to 55kmph. 

    Now, the Nissan Juke is unlikely to be introduced in India and was showcased only to gauge customer interests. However, the Indian market will be introduced to the Nissan X-Trail and Nissan Qashqai in 2023.

