2023 BMW X7 facelift India launch on 10 December

Bavarian automaker BMW has set the stage to launch the updated X7 in India on 10 December, 2022. The X7 facelift will feature various significant changes over its predecessor. Meanwhile, BMW will also introduce the refreshed M340i xDrive and the new XM alongside the X7.

This mid-life facelift brings radical changes to the exterior of the X7. First up, the fascia draws inspiration from the new generation 7 Series and i7, debuting a split headlight setup. Additionally, the SUV gets slimmer rear lights, a fresh set of alloy wheels with sizes ranging from 21-inch to 23-inch, and redesigned front and rear bumpers.

Moreover, the interior of the X7 benefits from a reworked dashboard with a new single-piece curved display unit. This system consists of a 12.3-inch driver information display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets the latest eighth-generation BMW iDrive OS. The cabin also features high-grade upholstery in Sensafin vegan leather or Merino genuine leather.

On the feature front, this BMW comes with all the bells and whistles, such as BMW digital key, five-zone temperature control, a 1,475-watt Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system, heated and cooled seats and cup holders, a heads-up display, active anti-roll bars, rear-wheel steering, advanced driver assistance systems, parking assistant pro, xDrive all-wheel drive, and so on.

The X7 facelift is available in 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options with new 48-volt mild-hybrid functionality in the western markets. The India-bound model is likely to get the same updated powertrains. It has also gained a new M60i xDrive version with a 4.4-litre V8 mill and that could also come here. Upon arrival, the new BMW X7 will compete against the Land Rover Discovery, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q8, and Porsche Cayenne in the Indian market.