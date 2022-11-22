CarWale

    Sagar Bhanushali

    New BMW 5 Series expected to arrive in first half of next year

    - Petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains on offer

    - Interior will get a curved display combining infotainment system and digital dials

    Spied in the open on multiple occasions so far, the 2024 BMW 5 Series prototype has returned with slightly less camouflage. The plastic cladding has been trimmed down, and the test car wears the production lighting units at both ends. Think of it as being evolutionary rather than revolutionary, with its sweptback headlights that haven’t been split, and normal-sized kidney grille.  

    The front bumper appears to be a bit more curvaceous, but that could be due to the plastic cladding. Flush-mounted door handles, and three-dimensional taillights are also visible here. There will be a curved display inside, which will combine the infotainment system and digital dials in the new dashboard panel. 

    BMW 5 Series Right Rear Three Quarter

    New switch gear, smaller shifter, bigger iDrive controller, and new steering wheel will be included as well, next to the usual upholstery and trim revisions, and the latest comfort and technology gear, because this is still an executive car. 

    Petrol and diesel units will make up the engine family, joined by the plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains. The next-gen M5 will go down the electrified route, and it is believed to share the powertrain with the XM. The car is due in the first half of 2023, and could perhaps be launched as a 2024 model.  

    BMW 5 Series
    ₹ 64.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
