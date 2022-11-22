Maruti Wagon R AMT Driven: Picture Gallery

We recently tested and reviewed the 2022 Maruti Wagon R in its AMT avatar. It’s an extremely user-friendly city hatchback that offers a good mix of performance and efficiency. Click here to read our full review but if you would like to go through the highlights then read on.

The 2022 Wagon R comes with the same tall boy stance but in a more modern avatar. For starters, the ZXI+ variant gets a dual-tone option along with14-inch alloy wheels finished in black, something that was offered as an accessory before.

In terms of range, there are four variants across six single-tone and two new dual-tone colour options. The 1.0-litre engine is available up to the VXi variant, whereas the 1.2-litre engine is available only from the ZXi trim onwards. Both engine options can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT in specific variants.

The dual-tone cabin has been carried over from the 2021 car though the seats are trimmed in a slightly different shade of beige. The dash and other plastic elements retain the same grey shade as before. The ZXi+ variant has all the basic features covered.

There’s a 7.0-inch touchscreen system running Maruti's latest version of the Smartplay Studio UI that includes Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity with four speakers, USB and AUX connectivity.

Also on offer are steering-mounted controls, auto-folding electric mirrors with integrated ORVMs and a rear wiper. All versions now get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. From the VXi trim onwards, hill hold assist in the AMT versions is offered as standard.

As part of the 2022 update, this 81bhp/113Nm 1.2-litre engine gets dual variable valve timing for higher claimed fuel efficiency as well as better real-world performance. Speaking of real-world performance, the Wagon R AMT completed the 0-60kmph and 0-100kmph run in 5.91 and 12.73 seconds, respectively, in our tests, making it reasonably quick.

In our fuel efficiency tests, the Wagon R AMT returned 19.31kmpl in the city and 22.34kmpl on the highway. And at Rs 7.19 lakh ex-showroom, the 1.2-litre ZXI+ variant offers good value and overall, it’s a practical city car, just like every iteration of the Wagon R in the past.