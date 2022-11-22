CarWale

    Next-gen Volkswagen Tiguan likely to get a fully electric version

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    315 Views
    Next-gen Volkswagen Tiguan likely to get a fully electric version

    - The model will live for at least one more gen before the range becomes EV-only 

    - Even more tech-focused interior expected 

    The first-gen Volkswagen Tiguan was introduced in 2007 and received a facelift in 2011. Similarly, the second-gen was launched in 2015 based on the MQB platform, with a facelift in 2020 with design changes and the addition of the eHybrid PHEV variant, plus a China-only coupe body style.  

    Volkswagen Tiguan Left Front Three Quarter

    This means that a third-gen Tiguan could be introduced in 2024, which would allow it to be offered in ICE-powered and hybrid forms, and pretty likely, alongside a BEV variant. Our spies in Austria caught the new model in its ICE-powered production guise for the very first time. Volkswagen may have been focused on the ever-expanding ID. range of MEB-based electric vehicles but it will likely keep updating the core models including the likes of the Polo, the Golf, the T-Roc, and the Tiguan, for as long as possible. The fact that VW expects only 25 per cent of its global sales to come from EVs by 2026, combined with the popularity of the aforementioned nameplates, makes us believe that they will live for at least one more generation before the range becomes EV-only in the 2030s.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Left Side View

    The pretty small time window before the ICE ban in Europe and other markets means that we will be sticking with updated versions of current platforms since the automakers are investing heavily in EV-dedicated architectures. This makes us believe that Volkswagen, alongside rival brands, might offer a fully electric version of the Tiguan even if this means they will have to electrify the evolution of the MQB Evo platform that could also be utilised by other brands of the VW Group making it worth the investment. While the entry-level trims will be likely offered with mild-hybrid powertrains for a lower cost, the majority of the sales volume will likely consist of plug-in hybrids that will still cost less than the possible full-blown EV variants. In terms of the looks, the next Tiguan will inherit several design features from the ID. range of electric models, like the China-bound Lamando L fastback did quite recently. Those will include the full-width LED headlights and taillights, textured cover for the intakes, and a more rounded approach in the surfacing. 

    The new Tiguan will get a sportier and more aerodynamic shape with dynamic proportions and exterior dimensions similar to the current model. Inside we expect big changes with an even more tech-focused dashboard featuring a fully digital cockpit and an advanced head-up display, plus the latest ADAS and safety features from VW Group’s parts bin. The production version of the C-SUV could be unveiled in 2024, before a rumoured market launch in 2025.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Left Rear Three Quarter
    Volkswagen Tiguan Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    ₹ 33.50 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
