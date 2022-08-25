CarWale
    BMW X7 40i 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 1.20 crore

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    409 Views
    BMW X7 40i 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 1.20 crore

    - Priced Rs 2 lakh more than the standard 40i variant 

    - Offered in two exterior shades and petrol powertrain

    BMW India has expanded the prestigious ’50 Jahre M Edition’ range with the introduction of the fifth model, the X7 40i. Available with a price tag of Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom), this bespoke SUV is produced locally at the brand’s Chennai plant. 

    Available at a premium of Rs 2 lakh, the 50 Jahre M Edition, the large kidney grille is accentuated with gloss black finish. Further, the ‘M’ emblem at the front and rear along and on the wheel hub caps add a touch of exclusivity. Offered in Mineral White and Carbon Black exterior shades, this special edition X7 rides on 21-inch jet black alloy wheels. For those who want more, there’s an M Accessories Package to choose that offers M steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara, mirror caps, and Alcantara-finished key fob. 

    BMW X7 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the luxurious cabin is further festooned with features such as M seat belts, electrically-adjustable seats with heating and lumbar support, and automatic anti-dazzle function for all mirrors. What’s more is that the Comfort Access system remotely unlocks the doors and the tailgate as soon as it detects the key within a 1.5 metre range. The Luggage-Compartment Package adds side rails for easy loading whilethe soft close function increases the comfort quotient. 

    The BMW X7 40i 50 Jahre M Edition is available only with a 3.0-litre gasoline engine. The motor churns out 340bhp and 450Nm of torque. The SUV is capable to sprint from zero to 100kmph in 6.1 seconds and is tamed by the eight-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, there are  three drive modes on offer – Efficient, Sport, and Sport Plus that alters the response from the engine, chassis, steering, and braking system. 

    BMW X7 Image
    BMW X7
    ₹ 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    BMW X7 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2509 Views
    8 Likes

    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

