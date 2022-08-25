CarWale
    New Hyundai Venue N Line to be offered in two variants and five colours

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,303 Views
    - The Hyundai Venue N Line will be launched in India on 6 September

    - The model gets a host of updates over the standard sub-four metre Venue SUV

    Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place on 6 September, the variant details and colour options of the 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line have been revealed. Bookings for the sportier iteration of the sub-four metre SUV have commenced for Rs 21,000.

    The new Hyundai Venue N Line will be available in two mono tone colours including Polar White and Shadow Grey, as well as three dual-tone colours such as Polar White with Phantom Black roof, Shadow Grey with Phantom Black roof, and Thunder Blue with Shadow Black roof. Customers will be able to choose from two variants; N6 and N8.

    Hyundai Venue N Line Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line will get only the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission. This engine is tuned to produce 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. Hyundai has revealed the key features of the Venue N Line such as a dashcam with a dual camera, new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and more.

    Hyundai Venue N Line Image
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    ₹ 13.00 - 13.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
