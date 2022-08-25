CarWale
    Hyundai Venue N Line revealed; launch slated for 6 September

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai Venue N Line revealed; launch slated for 6 September

    - Powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a DCT unit

    - Official bookings open for Rs 21,000

    Hyundai Venue N Line Left Rear Three Quarter

    Hyundai India has revealed the sportier iteration of the Venuecompact SUV. Christened as Venue N Line, it is the second model to be retailed under the N Line sub-brand. To be available in N6 and N8 variants, the Venue N Line will be launched next month on 6 September; bookings for which is now open. 

    Hyundai Venue N Line Grille

    On the outside, the Venue N Line can be had in either monotone or dual-tone colours. As a part of the N Line treatment, the Venue is accentuated with a dark chrome front grille, a roof-mounted spoiler, red-coloured front brake calipers, and red highlights on fore and aft bumpers, side sill, and roof rails. Furthermore, the design for the 16-inch alloy wheels is new and also features the ‘N’ logo on the hub caps. A dual exhaust tip with retuned exhaust note is also a part of the update.

    Hyundai Venue N Line Exhaust Pipes

    The red accents continue to be included inside that has been sprinkled all over the black-themed cabin. The gear along with the headrests are highlighted with the ‘N’ motifs. Besides this, since the N Line is based on the top-spec variant, it is festooned with features like a digital instrument cluster, a reverse parking camera, and a dash camera with dual camera setup. 

    Hyundai Venue N Line Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The powertrain options on the Venue N Line is limited to a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a seven-speed DCT unit. 

    Hyundai Venue N Line Image
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    ₹ 13.00 - 13.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai Venue N Line Gallery

    • Hyundai Venue N Line Left Front Three Quarter
