Hyundai Venue N Line revealed; launch slated for 6 September

- Powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a DCT unit

- Official bookings open for Rs 21,000

Hyundai India has revealed the sportier iteration of the Venuecompact SUV. Christened as Venue N Line, it is the second model to be retailed under the N Line sub-brand. To be available in N6 and N8 variants, the Venue N Line will be launched next month on 6 September; bookings for which is now open.

On the outside, the Venue N Line can be had in either monotone or dual-tone colours. As a part of the N Line treatment, the Venue is accentuated with a dark chrome front grille, a roof-mounted spoiler, red-coloured front brake calipers, and red highlights on fore and aft bumpers, side sill, and roof rails. Furthermore, the design for the 16-inch alloy wheels is new and also features the ‘N’ logo on the hub caps. A dual exhaust tip with retuned exhaust note is also a part of the update.

The red accents continue to be included inside that has been sprinkled all over the black-themed cabin. The gear along with the headrests are highlighted with the ‘N’ motifs. Besides this, since the N Line is based on the top-spec variant, it is festooned with features like a digital instrument cluster, a reverse parking camera, and a dash camera with dual camera setup.

The powertrain options on the Venue N Line is limited to a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a seven-speed DCT unit.