Mahindra XUV700 to get Apple CarPlay feature next month

- The Mahindra XUV700 was launched in October last year

- The brand has officially confirmed the arrival of Apple CarPlay in the SUV

Mahindra has officially confirmed that the Apple CarPlay feature will be available in the XUV700 from 5 September. The carmaker, which launched the model in October 2021, has faced numerous delays in enabling the feature for the SUV due to licensing issues.

The Mahindra XUV700 with Apple CarPlay, according to the company, can be activated by visiting any of its service centres in the country. The new feature will allow users to use functions such as enhanced Siri support, CarPlay navigation rendering on the cluster, and more.

The Mahindra XUV700 surpassed the 1.50 lakh unit bookings milestone in the country last month. Around the same time, the Indian SUV-maker also revised the feature list across the variant line-up of the vehicle. We spent some time living with the XUV700, and our opinions of the same are now live on our website.