    Mahindra XUV700 crosses 1.5 lakh bookings milestone

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra XUV700 crosses 1.5 lakh bookings milestone

    - Waiting period stretches to over one year in select cities

    - Over 80,000 open bookings as on 1 July, 2022

    Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that the XUV700 has surpassed the 1.5 lakh bookings milestone. Introduced in August last year, the bookings for the new SUV commenced in October 2021. Currently, the XUV700 has over 80,000 open bookings and commands a waiting period of over one year. 

    Mahindra XUV700 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The feature highlights of the XUV700 include LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, dual screen-setup, six/seven-seat layout, flush-fitting door handles, ADAS functions, an air purifier, wireless charging, electric parking brake, connected car features, and more. Customers get the option to choose from MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7 variants. The prices of the Mahindra XUV700 start at Rs 13.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Mahindra XUV700 Dashboard

    The Mahindra XUV700 is offered with a choice of two powertrain options. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine churns out 197bhp and 380Nm of peak torque. The 2.2-litre turbo diesel unit can be had in two states of tune. While the higher specs have a tuned output of 182bhp and peak torque of 420Nm (for manual variants) and 450Nm (automatic variants), the lower specs put out a modest 153bhp and 360Nm torque. A six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission are standard for both guises along with an option of all-wheel-drive setup.

    Mahindra XUV700 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.85 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.67 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.63 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.85 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 16.61 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.76 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.28 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.40 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.75 Lakh

