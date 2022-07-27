CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra XUV700 features revised

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    864 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 features revised

    - The Mahindra XUV700 recently surpassed the 1.50 lakh unit bookings milestone

    - The model is offered in five variants

    Mahindra has discreetly revised the variant-wise features of the XUV700. The carmaker has updated the brochure of the SUV, where it has added as well as removed features from select variants in the model’s line-up.

    According to the new brochure, the Mahindra XUV700 MX variant loses out on the height-adjustable driver seat, rear spoiler, and follow-me-home headlamps. The AX3 variant of the model no longer comes equipped with a rear wiper and defogger, as well as the selective unlock function for the doors and bootlid. 

    The AX5 and AX7 variants of the Mahindra XUV700 will not come equipped with LED sequential indicators, while the adaptive cruise control with stop and go functions have been removed from the AX7L MT variant.

    In terms of feature additions, the AX7 and AX7L variants get cruise control and LED sequential turn indicators respectively, while the AX7L AT variant now benefits from adaptive cruise control with stop and go functions.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Citroen C3 deliveries begin in India
     Next 
    Volvo C40 Recharge to make India debut in 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV700 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5472 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 55.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV700 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.85 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.67 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.63 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.85 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 16.61 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.76 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.28 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.40 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.75 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5472 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV700 features revised