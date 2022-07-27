Mahindra XUV700 features revised

- The Mahindra XUV700 recently surpassed the 1.50 lakh unit bookings milestone

- The model is offered in five variants

Mahindra has discreetly revised the variant-wise features of the XUV700. The carmaker has updated the brochure of the SUV, where it has added as well as removed features from select variants in the model’s line-up.

According to the new brochure, the Mahindra XUV700 MX variant loses out on the height-adjustable driver seat, rear spoiler, and follow-me-home headlamps. The AX3 variant of the model no longer comes equipped with a rear wiper and defogger, as well as the selective unlock function for the doors and bootlid.

The AX5 and AX7 variants of the Mahindra XUV700 will not come equipped with LED sequential indicators, while the adaptive cruise control with stop and go functions have been removed from the AX7L MT variant.

In terms of feature additions, the AX7 and AX7L variants get cruise control and LED sequential turn indicators respectively, while the AX7L AT variant now benefits from adaptive cruise control with stop and go functions.