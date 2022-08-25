Audi to enter Formula 1 in 2026

-Development of a power unit from the 2026 season

-Hybrid power unit will be developed at the Audi Sports facility in Neuburg, Germany

Audi will enter F1 from 2026. The project will be based at Audi Sport’s facility in Neuburg near Ingolstadt and this is the first time in more than a decade that a Formula 1 power train will be built in Germany.

Audi announced its entry at a press conference at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps. The event was headed by Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi AG, Oliver Hoffmann, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development, Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali and Mohammed ben Sulayem, President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

“Motorsport is an integral part of Audi’s DNA,” says Markus Duesmann. “Formula 1 is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory. The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry. With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved. After all, Formula 1 and Audi both pursue clear sustainability goals.”