New Mahindra Scorpio N production underway; deliveries to begin in September

- The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N was launched in India on 27 June

- The SUV is offered in five variants across seven colours

Back in June, Mahindra confirmed that it had commenced production of the Scorpio N. The Indian SUV brand has now shared details of the model’s making and a few units rolling off the production line at the same time. The Scorpio N was launched in June this year, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra is slated to begin deliveries of the 2022 Scorpio N on 26 September. The model is available in five variants including Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8+. Customers can choose from a range of seven colours; Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, and Royal Gold.

Powering the Mahindra Scorpio N is a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, both paired to six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The petrol motor is capable of producing 200bhp and 370Nm (380Nm for AT). The diesel mill, on the other hand, is offered in two states of tune; 130bhp and 300Nm, and 172bhp and 370 Nm of torque (400Nm for AT). We have driven the Scorpio N and our review is live on our website.