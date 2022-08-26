CarWale
    Koenigsegg CC850 is CC8 reborn; has 1185hp and dual-personality manual

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Koenigsegg CC850 is CC8 reborn; has 1185hp and dual-personality manual

    -       Power-to-weight ratio of 1:1

    -       Twin turbo 5.0-litre V8

    It’s been 20 years since the Koenigsegg CC8 arrived on the world hypercar scene. It was the first production car for the Swedish carmaker and the rest they say is history. Commemorating the anniversary of the iconic CC8, Koenigsegg has revealed the CC850 at the 2022 Pebble Beach.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Not only does the CC850 mark two decades of the original CC8, but it also comes at the 50th birthday of the company's founder and namesake, Christian Von Koenigsegg. It looks exactly how the CC8 of 2002 would have looked like in 2022. But there are some major changes under the skin.

    Gear Selector Dial

    Power comes from a 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8. It puts out 1,185 horsepower on gasoline or the same output on E85 ethanol. Moreover, it has a torque output of 1,385Nm as well. Taking things a step further, like the iconic 2014 Koenigsegg ONE:1, the CC850 also has a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1, tipping the scale at 1385kgs.

    Dashboard

    The engine is paired to a unique gearbox – a manual with a twist. Debuting a first-of-its-kind Engage Shift System (ESS) with Koenigsegg's Light Speed Transmission (LST), the CC850’s gearbox is an “an adaptable, multi-ratio, six-speed manual transmission that also can run as a super-fast, smooth- shifting nine-speed automatic”. The gear ratio changes depending on the driving mode. Despite the presence of a physical clutch pedal, the gearbox can operate as a pure automatic. The best part is that there’s a gated shifter which looks fabulous, to say the least. 

    Right Side View

    Appearance-wise, the CC850 has the same profile and shape as the original CC8. Even the cabin harks back to the earliest Koenigsegg with just the right touch of modernism. Only 50 units of the CC850 will be made and none of them is intended to break Jesko’s track record or any other top speed records, asserts Koenigsegg.

