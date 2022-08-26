CarWale
    Mahindra Bolero spied with new logo; facelift coming soon?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    153 Views
    Mahindra Bolero spied with new logo; facelift coming soon?

    - The Bolero could become the fifth model to get the new Twin Peaks logo

    - The model could also receive an updated fascia

    Mahindra unveiled its new logo last year with the launch of the new XUV700, which also went on to become the first model to flaunt the Twin Peaks logo. The company has now slowly started rolling out the new logo on the rest of its range of products.

    After the Mahindra XUV700, the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic were next in line to get the new logo, followed by the XUV300. Now, new spy shots shared on the web reveal the Bolero SUV with the new logo. 

    Mahindra Bolero Left Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the image, the spare wheel cover of the Mahindra Bolero gets the new Twin Peaks logo. While we are not sure if the unit seen here is a test mule or a unit headed to a local dealership, what we do understand is that the Bolero could become the fifth product from the brand to sport this new logo. A few reports suggest that a facelift could also be in the works, although there are no concrete details of the same.

    The Mahindra Bolero, which is currently offered in three variants, is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mHawk75 diesel engine that is tuned to produce 75bhp and 210Nm of torque. This motor is paired only to a five-speed manual unit.

    Image Source

    Mahindra Bolero Image
    Mahindra Bolero
    ₹ 9.31 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5632 Views
    32 Likes

