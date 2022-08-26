Ferrari 296 GTB launched in India at Rs 5.40 crore

The 2022 Ferrari 296 GTB is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine with an electric motor

The model was unveiled in June last year

Italian marquee Ferrari has raised the curtains for the 296 GTB in the Indian market, with prices starting at Rs5.40 crore (ex-showroom). The model was officially unveiled back in June last year. The 296 GTB is the successor to the Ferrari F8 Tributo.

At the heart of the Ferrari 296 GTB mid-engine sports car is a 3.0-litre, V6 petrol engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 645bhp. Also on offer is an electric motor that produces 164bhp. The combined power output stands at 809bhp and 741Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed DCT unit and an e-differential, which enables the model to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 2.9 seconds. The 7.45kWh battery pack allows the model to run in pure electric mode for 25km.

Design highlights of the new Ferrari 296 GTB include teardrop shape-inspired headlights, a wide air dam compassing the length of the front bumper, door-mounted ORVMs, a black strip running between the sleek LED tail lights, a ventrally-mounted exhaust on the rear bumper, and a large diffuser. Also on offer is an active rear spoiler that aids the downforce, which is claimed to stand at 360kg at 250kmph. The model also takes design inspiration from the SF90 Stradale and the 250 LeMans.

Inside, the 2022 Ferrari 296 GTB gives the large touchscreen systems of today a clear miss, not that we’d miss it with the V6 singing away to glory. The dashboard’s integration with the centre console is reminiscent of the Ferrari V6 Dino from the 1970s. The retro-looking gear lever selector mimics the legendary gated transmission from the yesteryears.