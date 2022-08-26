Mercedes-Benz to introduce electric EQB in India by Q4 2022

After introducing the AMG EQS 53 4Matic+, Mercedes-Benz is setting the stage to launch the EQB electric SUV in India in the fourth quarter of 2022. Unveiled in April 2021, the electric EQB is equivalent to the combustion-powered GLB sold in some international markets. And it is available in three trims: 250, 300 4Matic, and 350 4Matic.

The EQB, being a part of the EQ electric family, features a fresh and unique design language that sets it apart from other combustion-engine models of Mercedes-Benz. To begin with, it gets a horizontal fibre-optic light strip adjoining the daytime running lights at the front, a blanked-off grille, LED headlamps, light alloy wheels, and taillights with a horizontal LED strip.

To put it into perspective, it measures 4,784mm in length, 1,834mm in width, and 1,667mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,829mm. In fact, the EQB is slightly shorter and narrower than the Toyota Fortuner but has an additional 84mm wheelbase.

Inside, the option of a seven-seat layout is the most significant highlight of the EQB SUV. Unlike the new-generation MBUX systems, it features the widescreen setup comprising a driver display and an infotainment touchscreen, like the GLA and A-Class. This setup made its debut at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Notably, the touchscreen can also be controlled via the good-old MBUX trackpad. While EQB carries forward the same interior design as the GLB, it comes with special rose gold inserts for air-con vents, doors, centre console, and dashboard. Meanwhile, Mercedes also offers distinctive interior theme choices.

The EQB is powered by a 66.5kWh battery pack. Plus, Mercedes provides it with a choice of front- and all-wheel-drive options. Thus, the power outputs and travel range vary depending on the trim. For instance, the EQB 250 makes 188bhp/385Nm, whereas the EQB 300 4Matic and EQB 350 4Matic produce 225bhp/390Nm and 288bhp/520Nm, respectively. Likewise, the front-wheel-drive 250 has a WLTP-certified travel range of up to 472km, and the all-wheel-drive 300 and 350 provide a travel range of 422km.