McLaren Artura confirmed for India; to arrive later this year

- The McLaren Artura was unveiled in February 2021

- The company will officially open its first showroom in the country in October this year

McLaren has officially confirmed the arrival of the Artura sports car in India later this year. The carmaker recently began operations in the country, and is set to inaugurate its first showroom in the country in October.

Coming to the McLaren Artura, the hybrid supercar was unveiled back in February last year, which is also the marquee’s first series-production hybrid model. At the heart of the model is a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine that produces a maximum power output of 577bhp and 584Nm of torque. The electric motor, on the other hand, produces 94bhp and 225Nm of torque. These figures take the combined output to 671bhp and 804Nm of torque, enabling the car to sprint from 0-100kmph in a mere three seconds.

The 7.4kWh battery pack on the McLaren Artura enables the car to run on an electric-only mode of 30km, up to speeds of 130kmph. The battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in just 2.5 hours. Other notable features of the model include McLaren track telemetry, variable drift control, E-diff, Clubsport seats, and a lane departure warning system.