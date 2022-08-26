CarWale
    Tata Motors inaugurates its first all-women passenger vehicle showroom in Southern India

    Nikhil Puthran

    - All women team of 20 ladies 

    - Located at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad the facility is spread across 5,000 sq.ft. 

    Tata Motors has partnered with Venkataramana Motors to inaugurate its first all-women passenger vehicle showroom in Southern India. The outlet is located at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and boasts of an all-women team of 20 ladies. The team will be in charge of sales, after-sales, valet, housekeeping, and security. 

    The new Tata dealership is spread across 5,000 sq.ft. and will offer Tata Motors’ new Forever range of passenger vehicles. Commenting on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Venkataramana Motors for South India’s first All-Women Passenger Vehicles Showroom. At Tata Motors, we embrace diversity and inclusion at all levels as a critical part of our strategy for success. From a sales perspective, Tata Motors alone has witnessed a surge in women customers by more than 30 per cent, where the average age of our women buyers has dropped from 37 to 34 years, showing an increase in the affinity of young women towards a car purchase. Inaugurating this all-women dealership is in line with our decisive efforts to augment gender inclusion, not just within our company, but also in our stakeholder community and the wider industry.” 

    He further added, “Hyderabad is a key market for us, and both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are important to our growth strategy. A testament to the same is our progress in this region. In FY22, we witnessed a growth of 82 per cent (as compared to FY21) in our passenger vehicle sales portfolio with a market share of 13 per cent in the region (Both figures are for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region).”

