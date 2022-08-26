Hyundai Ioniq 5 continues testing; India launch likely during the festive season

- The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be the second EV offering from the brand after the Kona Electric

- The prices of the model are expected to be announced around the festive season later this year

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV continues testing in the country ahead of its launch, which is expected to take place later this year. The model has already been listed on the company's official website.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 seen in the images here is partially camouflaged. A few visible elements from the test mule include the twin U-shaped LED DRLs on either side, number plate in the centre of the front bumper, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, dual-tone alloy wheels, and rear bumper-mounted number plate recess. The model is underpinned by the same Global Modular Architecture (E-GMP) platform that forms the base for the Kia EV6.

Globally, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available with two battery packs, including a 58kWh unit and a 72.6kWh unit. The former, an RWD variant, is claimed to return a range of 385km on a single charge. The 72.6kWh motor, on the other hand, is an AWD variant that claims to return a range of up to 481km.

