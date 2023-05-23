CarWale
    AD

    EXCLUSIVE: McLaren Artura to be unveiled in India on 26 May

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    445 Views
    EXCLUSIVE: McLaren Artura to be unveiled in India on 26 May

    - McLaren currently retails two models in India

    - The brand officially debuted in the market last year

    McLaren officially made its debut in the Indian market last year, with the inauguration of its new and only showroom in the country located in Mumbai. The carmaker currently retails the 720S and GT models in India, with the former expected to be replaced by its successor, the 750S, in the coming months.

    McLaren GT Front View

    Now, we have learned that McLaren is all set to pull the covers off its next model for the local market, the Artura. Confirmed for arrival late last year, the Artura is the British marquee’s first series-production hybrid model. The first unit of the model has already landed on Indian shores and will be unveiled on 26 May.

    McLaren GT Left Rear Three Quarter

    The new McLaren Artura will source power from a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine generating an output of 577bhp and 584Nm of torque, while the electric motor develops an additional output of 94bhp and 225Nm of torque. The total output of the model thus stands at 671bhp and 804Nm of torque. Married to a new eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in just three seconds.

    McLaren GT Dashboard

    A few notable features of the 2023 McLaren Artura include Clubsport seats, lane departure warning system, McLaren track telemetry, E-diff, and variable drift control. Further, the 7.4kWh battery pack enables the hybrid sportscar to run on an electric-only mode of 30km, up to speeds of 130kmph. 

    McLaren GT Image
    McLaren GT
    Rs. 3.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Altroz CNG launched - Why should you buy?
     Next 
    Force Gurkha pickup spied testing

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    McLaren GT Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    122712 Views
    824 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jaguar F-Type
    Jaguar F-Type
    Rs. 98.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.48 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8
    BMW M8
    Rs. 2.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Rs. 86.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 720S
    McLaren 720S
    Rs. 4.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mclaren-cars
    • other brands
    McLaren 720S
    McLaren 720S
    Rs. 4.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren GT
    McLaren GT
    Rs. 3.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All McLaren-Cars

    McLaren GT Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    DelhiRs. 4.28 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    122712 Views
    824 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • EXCLUSIVE: McLaren Artura to be unveiled in India on 26 May