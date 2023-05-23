EXCLUSIVE: McLaren Artura to be unveiled in India on 26 May

- McLaren currently retails two models in India

- The brand officially debuted in the market last year

McLaren officially made its debut in the Indian market last year, with the inauguration of its new and only showroom in the country located in Mumbai. The carmaker currently retails the 720S and GT models in India, with the former expected to be replaced by its successor, the 750S, in the coming months.

Now, we have learned that McLaren is all set to pull the covers off its next model for the local market, the Artura. Confirmed for arrival late last year, the Artura is the British marquee’s first series-production hybrid model. The first unit of the model has already landed on Indian shores and will be unveiled on 26 May.

The new McLaren Artura will source power from a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine generating an output of 577bhp and 584Nm of torque, while the electric motor develops an additional output of 94bhp and 225Nm of torque. The total output of the model thus stands at 671bhp and 804Nm of torque. Married to a new eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in just three seconds.

A few notable features of the 2023 McLaren Artura include Clubsport seats, lane departure warning system, McLaren track telemetry, E-diff, and variable drift control. Further, the 7.4kWh battery pack enables the hybrid sportscar to run on an electric-only mode of 30km, up to speeds of 130kmph.