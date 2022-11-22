CarWale

    McLaren Artura to be launched in India early next year

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    McLaren Artura to be launched in India early next year

    - McLaren recently inaugurated its first showroom in India

    - The company will organize a road show in the near future

    British marquee McLaren officially entered the Indian market last week with the launch of its first showroom in the country, located in Mumbai. The company also showcased the limited-edition 765 LT Spider last week. 

    During the opening of the McLaren showroom in Mumbai, officials from the brand confirmed that the Artura is the next product that will be introduced in India. While the official hinted at a launch in the first half of 2023, we expect it to arrive in Q1 next year. At the same time, McLaren will host a roadshow across seven cities around the country, where the likes of the GT and 720S range are expected to be showcased.

    Coming back to the Artura, the model is McLaren’s first series-production hybrid model. Propelling the car is a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine that develops 577bhp and 584Nm of torque. This ICE mill is accompanied by an electric motor that produces 94bhp and 225Nm of torque. The combined power output enables the car to attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in just three seconds. Also on offer is an electric-only mode that enables a range of 30km.

    McLaren GT
    McLaren GT
    ₹ 3.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
