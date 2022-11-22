Citroen C3 top variant with more features spied testing

- The new Citroen C3 variant could feature a reverse parking camera and alloy wheels

- Also on offer could be an automatic transmission

Citroen India launched the C3 in the country in July this year, with prices starting at Rs 5.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is currently available in two variants, lacked a few mainstream features, and the French brand is now looking to address this issue.

New spy shots that surfaced on the web give us a peek at what could be the new top-spec variant of the C3, based on the additional features it receives over the model that is currently on sale in India.

As seen in the spy images, the new C3 variant gets a reverse parking camera, rear wiper and washer, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Also on offer could be an automatic transmission.

We expect the new Citroen C3 variant to solider on with the 1.2-litre petrol engine in NA and turbocharged formats. Once launched, the top version of the Citroen C3 will rival the Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Swift.

