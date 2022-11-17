CarWale

    McLaren Mumbai showroom inaugurated; 765LT Spider showcased

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    McLaren Mumbai showroom inaugurated; 765LT Spider showcased

    - McLaren Mumbai will be the brand’s only dealership in India

    - The company will introduce the Artura in the near future

    British marquee McLaren officially made its debut in India earlier today. The company inaugurated its first and only showroom in the country, known as McLaren Mumbai, which is located in Prabhadevi.

    McLaren 720S Front View

    The authorised dealer for McLaren in India is Infinity Cars, which began deliveries of the brand’s models earlier this year. The Mumbai dealership has already delivered 10 cars across two model lines all over the country.

    McLaren 720S Rear View

    McLaren will retail its entire range of cars in India, including the 720S, 720S Spider, 765LT Spider, GT, and the Artura, the latter of which will be launched early next year. During the showroom launch, McLaren officials revealed that a roadshow will be held by the brand across seven cities in the country to showcase the brand’s models to potential customers.

    McLaren 720S Dashboard

    Coming to the McLaren 765LT Spider, the model is propelled by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that develops 755bhp and 800Nm. Paired with a seven-speed transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 2.8 seconds, all the way to a top speed of 330kmph. The unit seen in the images here is finished in a MSO Gloss Vulcano Orange paintjob and comes loaded to the gills in terms of carbon-fibre trims and other options.

    McLaren 720S Image
    McLaren 720S
    ₹ 4.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
