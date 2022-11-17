McLaren Mumbai showroom inaugurated; 765LT Spider showcased

- McLaren Mumbai will be the brand’s only dealership in India

- The company will introduce the Artura in the near future

British marquee McLaren officially made its debut in India earlier today. The company inaugurated its first and only showroom in the country, known as McLaren Mumbai, which is located in Prabhadevi.

The authorised dealer for McLaren in India is Infinity Cars, which began deliveries of the brand’s models earlier this year. The Mumbai dealership has already delivered 10 cars across two model lines all over the country.

McLaren will retail its entire range of cars in India, including the 720S, 720S Spider, 765LT Spider, GT, and the Artura, the latter of which will be launched early next year. During the showroom launch, McLaren officials revealed that a roadshow will be held by the brand across seven cities in the country to showcase the brand’s models to potential customers.

Coming to the McLaren 765LT Spider, the model is propelled by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that develops 755bhp and 800Nm. Paired with a seven-speed transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 2.8 seconds, all the way to a top speed of 330kmph. The unit seen in the images here is finished in a MSO Gloss Vulcano Orange paintjob and comes loaded to the gills in terms of carbon-fibre trims and other options.